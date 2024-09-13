fb
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersTigers ace Tarik Skubal escapes serious injury, X-ray clear after scary comebacker...
Detroit Tigers

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal escapes serious injury, X-ray clear after scary comebacker incident

Jeff Bilbrey
By Jeff Bilbrey
0
1

Tarik Skubal, the ace pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, has given both fans and management a scare after taking a line drive to his non-throwing hand during a game against the Colorado Rockies. According to reports, the injury occurred in the sixth inning when Skubal, who was performing well at the time, managed to make a barehanded catch after being struck on his glove wrist. Following the incident, he completed the inning before being pulled from the game after throwing just 84 pitches, his lowest total since June 19. The Tigers ultimately lost the game 4-2, with the Rockies scoring three late runs.

Post-game, Skubal shared his relief after undergoing an X-ray that revealed no fractures. He stated, “It's a little sore, but I think I'm fine,” which provided assurance amid the tension of a critical playoff chase. His current season statistics are impressive: a record of 16-4, a 2.50 ERA, and 214 strikeouts, making him a leading contender for the American League Cy Young Award. The loss of Skubal could have severe implications for the Tigers, who are currently 3.5 games back in the race for the AL Wild Card with only 15 games left in the season.

Skubal's status remains vital as he is expected to make his next start against the Kansas City Royals on September 17. His contributions on the mound, particularly in this late-season stretch, will play a significant role in the Tigers' playoff aspirations. His ongoing performance is critical as the team seeks its first postseason berth in several years.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

  1. X-Ray Results and Game Details
  2. Skubal's Cy Young Nomination
  3. Milestone Achievement
  4. Skubal's Elite Season

This incident not only emphasizes Skubal's resilience but also underscores the importance of his role as the team heads into the final stretch of the season. For a Tigers squad aiming for a playoff push, having Skubal healthy and on the mound could mean the difference between contention and disappointment.

Previous article
Gustav Lindstrom signs PTO with Anaheim Ducks as former Red Wings players seek fresh starts
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details
Joe Veneri on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Pwough Pwough on Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal on the Move?
Steve on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Chuck Stubbe on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Volker Krabbe on Tarik Skubal Addresses Trade Rumors After All-Star Game
Michael Sarkisoff on Dominik Hasek Disapproves of Datsyuk’s Hall of Fame Selection
lionsfan on Cameron Sutton Filing Grievance Against Detroit Lions, What it Means for Salary Cap

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions