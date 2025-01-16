Unsung Detroit Lions Coordinator No Longer Chasing Head-Coaching Dream

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, once a candidate with aspirations of becoming a head coach, has shifted his focus away from that goal. As he continues his role with the Lions, Fipp shared his thoughts on what franchises should prioritize in their search for a new leader. His perspective on leadership and what makes a successful coach offers valuable insight for teams looking to make their next big hire.

Dave Fipp's Change of Heart: No Longer Chasing the Head-Coaching Dream

For years, Dave Fipp has been recognized as one of the most respected and talented coordinators in the NFL. He has long been considered a potential candidate for a head coaching position, with his sharp football acumen and ability to lead. However, during a recent press conference, Fipp revealed that he is no longer actively chasing that dream.

Instead, Fipp has found fulfillment in his current role with the Lions, focusing on the success of the team rather than his personal ambitions. He shared his shift in perspective, stating, “It happens in every profession, but it’s like, somebody does a good job and then it’s, ‘OK, well, what was that model? How did they do that?’”

Fipp acknowledged the pressure that many coordinators face to take the next step up, but he emphasized that his focus is now on being the best version of himself in his current role, rather than chasing the elusive head coaching position.

The Essential Qualities of a Head Coach

While Fipp may have stepped back from pursuing head coaching opportunities, his reflections on leadership and what makes a successful coach are just as valuable. He spoke about the common tendency in the NFL to try and replicate the success of previous coaches, focusing on the wrong aspects of their careers.

“The bottom line is the guys who do the best at the job, in my opinion, are dynamic leaders,” Fipp said. “They’re super smart in all phases. They know how to relate to a lot of different people and please a lot of different people. They know how to motivate a lot of different people.”

According to Fipp, effective leadership goes beyond X’s and O’s. It's not about whether a coach is the best at calling plays or mastering one side of the ball. It's about how they manage the people around them. Great coaches, in Fipp’s view, are dynamic leaders who can build relationships with players, assistant coaches, and staff while maintaining a winning culture in the locker room.

Leadership Over Formula

Fipp also expressed concern about the prevailing trend among NFL teams in their search for head coaches. Rather than focusing on the best leader, teams often fall into the trap of seeking out a specific formula, replicating the characteristics or style of previous successful hires.

“It really comes down to less about the guy can call this play or that play, (or) he’s good on this side of the ball or that side of the ball,” Fipp said. “I mean, these guys are dynamic leaders who know how to handle an NFL locker room. So, I think ultimately, it doesn’t matter where they come from. People need to just look for the best leaders possible.”

Fipp’s message is clear: successful coaching isn’t about mimicking the last great team or following a particular path. It’s about finding someone who can lead a diverse group of people with respect, understanding, and vision — qualities that transcend any particular playbook or coaching specialty.

The Big Picture: A Shift in Priorities

As Fipp’s tenure with the Detroit Lions continues, it’s clear that his focus is squarely on leadership, team-building, and making the most of his role. While he’s no longer fixated on becoming a head coach, his words about leadership serve as a reminder that coaching in the NFL goes far beyond technical expertise. The best coaches are those who understand their players, motivate them, and lead them with integrity and intelligence.

Fipp’s perspective on leadership is a refreshing and much-needed approach in an NFL coaching landscape that often overemphasizes the “next big thing” rather than the holistic qualities of a great coach.

The Bottom Line: Fipp's Legacy as a Leader

Dave Fipp may no longer be chasing the title of head coach, but his influence as a leader is undeniable. His reflections on what makes a great head coach — dynamic leadership, the ability to connect with players, and the capacity to create a strong team culture — offer valuable lessons for NFL teams looking to build lasting success.

As Fipp continues to guide the Lions’ special teams, his impact as a leader remains as strong as ever. And while he’s no longer focused on climbing the coaching ladder, his legacy in Detroit and the NFL as a whole will be defined not by titles, but by the people he’s helped develop and the teams he’s helped lead.