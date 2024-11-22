Bryce Underwood Announces Decision Between LSU, Michigan

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in 247 Sports composite rankings, has officially flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. Underwood, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound pocket passer from Belleville, Michigan, made the announcement on social media Thursday, sharing a video with the caption “Hometown Hero.”

https://twitter.com/BryceUnderwoo16/status/1859772628321566970

This is a huge win for Michigan football, as Underwood becomes the highest-rated offensive recruit in the program’s history. His commitment solidifies Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class as one of the nation’s top classes and positions the Wolverines for future success under head coach Sherrone Moore.

Underwood's Impact on Michigan's Future

Underwood’s flip has sent shockwaves through the college football world. The top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, his arrival will undoubtedly have a significant impact on Michigan’s offense. As the centerpiece of Moore’s inaugural recruiting class, Underwood’s addition puts Michigan firmly in the hunt for a top-tier quarterback in the upcoming seasons.

Assuming Underwood signs during the December early signing period or the regular signing period in 2025, he’ll become Michigan’s highest-ranked recruit since defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who committed to the Wolverines in 2016. Underwood's decision to choose Michigan sets a clear foundation for future success, with the young quarterback being expected to lead the offense for years to come.

“Day 1 Starter” in Ann Arbor

247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy offered high praise for Underwood’s decision to join Michigan.

“This is your Day 1 starter next season in Ann Arbor,” said Loy. “Zero doubt in my mind. I don't believe this was a case where he picked the highest bidder and I don't think this was a case of him needing any guarantees or reassurances. He was getting the money, no matter where he went, and he was likely gonna be the starter, no matter where he went. I think Bryce Underwood picked the place he wants to be at athletically, academically, and socially, and where he sees himself thriving and where he sees himself being the happiest.”

This statement further underscores the significance of Underwood’s commitment, as it shows his confidence in Michigan’s program and coaching staff. His decision was driven by a desire to be at a place where he feels he can grow both on and off the field.

Michigan's Growing Recruiting Power

Underwood’s flip from LSU to Michigan represents not just a personal victory for the quarterback but also a significant shift in Michigan’s recruiting efforts. His decision highlights Michigan’s ability to attract top talent, even in a highly competitive recruiting environment.

With Underwood now officially committed, Michigan’s future looks brighter than ever. The Wolverines are building a championship-caliber program with Underwood at the helm, and he’ll play a key role in shaping the program for years to come.