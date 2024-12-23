Dan Campbell Explains How the Lions Perfected the ‘Stumblebum’ Trick Play

Following the Detroit Lions' successful use of their now-famous “Stumblebum” trick play, head coach Dan Campbell gave insight into the behind-the-scenes development of the play that left the Chicago Bears defense — and FOX announcers — completely fooled.

The play, which resulted in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta, was the brainchild of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to Campbell. “Listen, Ben, that was one of his brainchild’s,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “It started that way, and then we massaged it and worked it. How do we make this thing better, and then just Goff and [Jahmyr] Gibbs and LaPorta and the O-line making it work. We cooked it all week, and they did a heck of a job. They really did.”

This wasn’t just a trick play — it was a product of the entire offense coming together and executing it to perfection. Campbell was full of praise for how the Lions worked together to refine and perfect the play, and it paid off when LaPorta found himself wide open in the end zone.

Campbell's Excitement for Trick Plays

When asked about his reaction to seeing the trick play work so well, Campbell didn’t hide his excitement. “Those make you feel good because everybody is invested in it. It's fun. It's different. It's sound. I know it sounds crazy, but it's sound. It's like dribbling the ball on the ground,” Campbell said, referencing the joy of seeing everything come together flawlessly.

Campbell also acknowledged the accountability that trick plays bring to every player involved. “You have all those elements, and really everybody is involved in it. They're all kind of accountable to it, too. They want to make it work. It was just great to see, and it was better than practice,” he added. “No different than the shot to [Jameson Williams] Jamo. It looked good in practice. That was better than practice. It was a hell of a throw, excellent protection, and man, just a great job on his landmark, hitting it with speed, trusting it, great catch. It was big time.”

A Full-Team Effort

The Lions’ trick play not only showcased the creativity of their offensive scheme but also highlighted the teamwork and trust within the offense. From Johnson’s initial idea to the execution by Goff, Gibbs, LaPorta, and the offensive line, it was a full-team effort that paid off in spectacular fashion.

As the Lions continue to ride high in the NFC standings, plays like these demonstrate the team’s ability to surprise opponents while maintaining a high level of execution. The success of “Stumblebum” adds to the growing list of creative moments from Ben Johnson and the offense, and Campbell’s infectious enthusiasm for trick plays only adds to the excitement as the Lions aim for bigger goals.