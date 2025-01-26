Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill Drops New Single: ‘Stop Hatin’

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill, also known by his rap name “Dream,” is taking the music world by storm with his latest release, a single titled “Stop Hatin'.” Known for his dominance on the football field, McNeill believes he’s also a standout in the music industry, claiming the title of the best rapper in the NFL.

A Self-Proclaimed “Best” in the Game

McNeill, who prides himself on creating clean music without any curse words, says that his lyrical message sets him apart. “Me, I think I'm the best out of everyone in the NFL,” he said. “Just because of the messages I try to give. Everything's clean. There's no curse words, no nothing. I’m not talkin’ nothing crazy in my songs because my little cousins and my parents listen to it and everything.”

A Message Through Music

McNeill emphasizes the importance of using his vocabulary to communicate messages that resonate with a broad audience. With no explicit language, he believes his music is accessible for listeners of all ages, especially his younger family members. As he continues to balance his football career with his musical passion, McNeill is positioning himself as both a force on the field and a rising star in the rap game.