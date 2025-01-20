fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions have signed 11 players to futures contracts, preparing for the 2025 season. A futures contract allows players who aren’t on a team’s active roster at the end of the season to secure a spot for the upcoming year. These contracts don't impact the team’s salary cap until the new league year begins, but they ensure the players will be part of the team’s offseason roster.

Here are the players who were signed to futures contracts:

  • Abraham Beauplan
  • Kingsley Egwaku
  • Jake Fromm
  • Daron Gilbert
  • Erick Hallett
  • Jamarco Jones
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Chris Smith
  • Loren Strickland
  • Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  • Isaac Ukwu

These players will now have the opportunity to compete for spots on the roster during the offseason and into training camp. This move demonstrates the Lions’ commitment to building depth and ensuring they have plenty of talent to evaluate heading into the 2025 season.

Previous article
Thank You, Ben Johnson: A Letter from Detroit Lions Fans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions