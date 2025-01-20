Detroit Lions Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The Detroit Lions have signed 11 players to futures contracts, preparing for the 2025 season. A futures contract allows players who aren’t on a team’s active roster at the end of the season to secure a spot for the upcoming year. These contracts don't impact the team’s salary cap until the new league year begins, but they ensure the players will be part of the team’s offseason roster.

Here are the players who were signed to futures contracts:

Abraham Beauplan

Kingsley Egwaku

Jake Fromm

Daron Gilbert

Erick Hallett

Jamarco Jones

Tom Kennedy

Chris Smith

Loren Strickland

Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Isaac Ukwu

These players will now have the opportunity to compete for spots on the roster during the offseason and into training camp. This move demonstrates the Lions’ commitment to building depth and ensuring they have plenty of talent to evaluate heading into the 2025 season.