Sunday, October 20, 2024
Detroit Pistons Sign Guard Alondes Williams

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons are signing guard Alondes Williams to a two-way NBA deal. Williams, who spent training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers, has played in eight NBA games over the last two seasons with the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

Williams, a 6'5″ guard, has been a promising talent, showing flashes of his potential in the G League and during limited action in the NBA. Known for his athleticism and playmaking ability, Williams has been working to carve out a more permanent role in the league. The Pistons, currently in a rebuilding phase, are looking to add depth and versatility to their backcourt, and Williams could provide just that.

With this two-way deal, Williams will split time between the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, as he continues to develop his game at the professional level. This signing adds another intriguing prospect to the Pistons' young roster as they aim to build a competitive team for the future.

