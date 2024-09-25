Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider Has Message For His Doubters

The Detroit Red Wings made a major commitment to their future by signing defenseman Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract extension worth an average of $8.55 million annually. Seider, one of the brightest young stars on the team, spoke to the media on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena and had a strong message for those who doubted him in the past—and continue to do so.

Moritz Seider’s Journey to Proving Doubters Wrong

Seider's path to this point hasn't been without criticism. When the Red Wings selected him sixth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, many were quick to label the move a “reach.” However, Seider has since silenced those critics by emerging as one of the league’s top young defensemen and an integral part of Detroit's blue line. And now, with his new contract in hand, he’s ready to take on any remaining doubters.

“I think there were a lot of people who thought that I was a reach (in the draft), and I had a chance proving them wrong,” Seider said via The Athletic. “And obviously there are other guys that think this contract is not right, so I’m ready to prove them wrong again.”

Always Looking to Improve

For Moritz Seider, the work is far from over. Though he's already established himself as a key player for the Red Wings, he emphasized that he’s constantly striving to elevate his game.

“I want to get better every year,” Seider said. “And I think there’s definitely a lot more that hopefully I can show in the future.”

The extension solidifies Seider’s future with the Red Wings, and both the player and team hope that this deal will coincide with a period of success and growth for Detroit. With an average annual value of $8.55 million, the contract is a significant investment, reflecting Seider’s potential and current value to the team.

A Foundation Piece for the Red Wings’ Future

Moritz Seider’s talent, work ethic, and desire to prove himself are exactly what the Red Wings need as they build for the future. As a cornerstone of the team’s defensive core, Seider’s new deal shows Detroit's faith in him as a long-term leader and contributor. Whether he’s silencing those who doubted his draft position or those questioning his contract, Seider’s confidence in his ability to prove critics wrong is evident—and it's one of the many reasons Detroit fans are excited about what’s to come.

The Red Wings' young star is ready to make his mark, and his message is clear: the doubters only fuel his drive to be even better. With Seider locked in for seven more years, the future of Detroit’s blue line looks bright.