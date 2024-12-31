Detroit Red Wings Sign Ondrej Becher

The Detroit Red Wings have officially signed center Ondrej Becher to a three-year entry-level contract. Becher, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft (80th overall), has been assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed Ondrej Becher to a three-year entry-level contract.



He has been assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/MiO9Hma3dY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 31, 2024

Standing at 6-1 and weighing 184 pounds, Becher has already made an impact in the AHL, recording one goal and two assists in 19 games with the Griffins this season. The Red Wings are excited about his development and potential as he continues his journey in the professional ranks.