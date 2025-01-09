Detroit Tigers Agree To Contract With Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal, the 2024 AL Cy Young winner, have agreed to a one-year, $10.15 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to a report from Jeff Passan. This deal marks a significant raise for Skubal, who is in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The agreement ensures that the left-handed pitcher will remain with the Tigers for the 2025 season, with one more chance at arbitration before he becomes eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.

Skubal's remarkable 2024 campaign earned him recognition as one of the league's best pitchers. He finished the season with a stellar 18-4 record, posting a 2.39 ERA and an impressive 0.922 WHIP over 31 starts. His dominant performance on the mound was a key factor in the Tigers' success and will be critical as the team looks to build on its momentum heading into the 2025 season.

With this contract now in place, Skubal will continue to be a cornerstone of the Tigers' pitching staff as they aim for greater success in the upcoming season.