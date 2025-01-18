Former Detroit Lions QB Could Become Dallas Cowboys Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking at former Detroit Lions quarterback Kellen Moore as a potential candidate for their vacant head coaching position. According to the Cowboys, they completed a virtual interview with him on Friday. Moore, now in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has an extensive history with the Cowboys, making him a natural fit for the role.

Kellen Moore’s Ties to the Dallas Cowboys

Moore’s journey in the NFL has been largely defined by his time with the Dallas Cowboys. After spending three seasons with the Lions (2012-2014), Moore joined the Cowboys as a backup quarterback from 2015 to 2017. His work ethic and knowledge of the game quickly led to a coaching position, and in 2018, he became the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, a role he held until 2022, working under both head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

Moore’s ability to connect with quarterbacks and lead an offense caught the attention of the Cowboys, and he became known for his innovative offensive strategies.

Moore’s Transition to the Eagles and Chargers

After his tenure with the Cowboys, Moore moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent the 2023 season as their offensive coordinator. His time with the Chargers showcased his skills in improving offensive efficiency, helping the team remain competitive in a challenging division.

Moore is now with the Philadelphia Eagles as offensive coordinator, further refining his skills and coaching strategy. His progression from backup quarterback to coordinator at multiple teams has given him valuable experience, making him a strong candidate for a head coaching role.

Why Moore Could Be the Right Fit for the Cowboys

With his deep ties to the Cowboys and proven success in developing high-performing offenses, Moore is seen as an ideal candidate to take over the team. His familiarity with the franchise, combined with his success as both a player and a coach, would make for a seamless transition into a head coach position.

Having worked with top-tier quarterbacks and offensive schemes, Moore’s leadership could help guide the Cowboys back to Super Bowl contention. If Dallas decides to take a chance on Moore, they could very well be getting a coach ready to take the team to new heights.

Moore’s future in Dallas is still up in the air, but his experience, leadership, and connection to the Cowboys could make him the perfect choice for the job.