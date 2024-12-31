fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions K Jake Bates’ ‘Slow and Sensual’ Stretching Routine on MNF Goes Viral

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates became an unexpected internet sensation during Monday Night Football, but not for the reason you might expect. While Bates did break one of Jason Hanson's records during the Lions' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, it was his in-game stretching routine that had everyone talking.

Jake Bates Stretching Routine Goes Viral

Cameras caught the former Michigan Panthers kicker on the field, using a unique and sensual approach to stretch his hip. Laying on the turf, Bates slowly worked out a knot in his leg by gently rolling over a softball. ESPN aired the clip, and social media quickly took notice, turning Bates' stretching technique into a viral moment.

Fans across the internet couldn’t help but react to the unusual stretch, with many amused by Bates’ calm and deliberate movements. While Bates may be known for his kicking skills, this new viral fame for his stretching routine has definitely earned him some attention.

Dan Campbell Gives Update On Alex Anzalone Following Win Over 49ers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
