Michigan Football Drops Hype Video For 120th Matchup Vs. Ohio State

Just moments ago, the Michigan Wolverines released an epic hype video to get fans fired up for today’s highly anticipated rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 120th edition of this historic matchup is set to take place in Columbus, and with everything on the line, the video served as a perfect rallying cry for the Michigan faithful.

The video, featuring high-energy highlights and emotional team moments, captured the intensity and passion that this rivalry is known for. With Ohio State currently a three-touchdown favorite, the Wolverines will need all the motivation they can get to take down the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes on their home turf.

https://twitter.com/UMichFootball/status/1862881783055851746

As the teams prepare for what is sure to be a hard-fought contest, this hype video is fueling the excitement for Michigan fans, who are hoping for an upset and looking to make a statement in the final game of the season. With pride on the line and a chance to ruin Ohio State’s playoff hopes, the Wolverines are ready to give everything they have in this legendary rivalry.