Niko Bundalo Includes Michigan State in Final Eight





Niko Bundalo, Western Reserve Academy Basketball

Head coach Tom Izzo has been working hard on recruits! In a significant development for Michigan State basketball, the Spartans have made the top eight list for five-star power forward Niko Bundalo from Ohio. The list also features Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, UConn, Xavier, and Texas.

NEWS: 2025 Top-25 recruit Niko Bundalo has cut his list to eight schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-10 Power Forward has scheduled four official visits and goes in-depth on each of his finalists (On3+): https://t.co/XdoWlzwIPE pic.twitter.com/lOxgGPaonL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 5, 2024

Bundalo, who is ranked No. 8 among power forwards and No. 23 overall by 247Sports for the 2025 class, is the highest-rated player from Ohio. He is expected to make an official visit to Michigan State on September 6.

Bundalo recently spoke with Travis Branham from 247Sports and elaborated on each team in his top eight. When it came to Michigan State, he stated, “They have done a great job recruiting me. I think a lot of the appeal there comes from the relationship that they have built with me. I think the coaching staff and the players have taken an olive branch approach to really reaching out and trying to build a relationship with me consistently. Their consistency has been one of the biggest key factors in why they made my top eight.”

As Niko Bundalo prepares to finish his high school career at Western Reserve Academy in 2025, his exceptional skills have opened many doors. We’re eager to find out which college he will commit to!