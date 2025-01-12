Rod Wood Reveals Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ Reactions to Matthew Stafford Trade Request

In an exclusive interview with Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood opened up about the pivotal moment when he had to break the news to Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes that the franchise's long-time star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, had requested a trade to a Super Bowl contender. This marked a significant turning point in the franchise's future, setting the stage for a new era in Detroit Lions football.

The Big Reveal to Brad Holmes

As Wood recounted the situation, the moment he informed Brad Holmes about the Stafford trade request was anything but a stumbling block for the Lions' new general manager. According to Wood, the revelation was met with a calm, focused response from Holmes.

“I'll start with Brad,” Wood said. “And I said, ‘Well, before you take the job, oh, here's something you should know.’”

But Holmes didn’t hesitate or show concern. Instead, his response was pragmatic and optimistic.

“He said, ‘Oh, OK, let's go,’” Wood recalled, slamming his fist on the table. “‘Let's figure this out. I can really build my team, as opposed to one I inherited, and one I have to build around him.’”

Holmes, who had a strong draft background, saw the Stafford trade request not as an obstacle but as an opportunity to rebuild the Lions into a contender without the constraint of a franchise quarterback to build around.

Dan Campbell’s Enthusiastic Response

Wood also shared how Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, reacted when he learned about the decision to part ways with Stafford. Much like Holmes, Campbell embraced the challenge with enthusiasm.

“Dan said the same thing — ‘Let's go. Let's go!’” Wood remembers, underscoring Campbell's readiness to embrace the unknown and jump into the rebuild without hesitation.

This positive and determined response from both Campbell and Holmes set the tone for the team’s direction. They were eager to embrace a new culture, one that prioritized team building and long-term success over short-term solutions.

The Road to a New Era for the Lions

The Stafford trade request came at a time when the Lions were looking for a fresh start, and Campbell and Holmes’s reactions highlighted their commitment to building a competitive team that could contend for championships in the future. With Stafford's departure, the Lions not only received a valuable trade package, but they also freed themselves from the constraints of building around an aging quarterback.

Both Campbell and Holmes recognized the challenge ahead, but they saw it as an opportunity to reshape the Lions' identity and lay the foundation for a new era. Their willingness to embrace the unknown and their proactive attitudes have helped drive the franchise forward.

The Lions' eventual success or failure will be judged by how well they can capitalize on the pieces they acquired from the Stafford trade, but based on their reactions, it’s clear that Campbell and Holmes were more than ready to turn the page and build something special in Detroit.

As the Lions continue to build under Campbell and Holmes, the Stafford trade will undoubtedly be seen as one of the defining moments in the franchise's transformation. And thanks to the leadership and vision of these two men, the Lions have already begun their journey to a promising future.