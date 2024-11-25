fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings' coaching situation may be in flux, with a potential high-profile change on the horizon. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, there are growing rumors suggesting that the Red Wings could part ways with head coach Derek Lalonde and replace him with former Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Lalonde, in his third season with Detroit, is currently under contract through the 2024-25 season. However, there has been mounting speculation that if the Red Wings fail to make the playoffs this season—continuing their streak of postseason absences since 2016—Lalonde’s job could be on the line. The possibility of an in-season firing, with hopes of turning things around and securing a playoff spot, has even been discussed among NHL circles.

Derek Lalonde confirms

The Joel Quenneville Rumor

One of the more intriguing rumors circulating is the potential hiring of Joel Quenneville, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NHL history. Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups during his tenure, has been out of coaching since stepping down in 2021 following the fallout from the Chicago sexual abuse scandal. Despite this, he has remained a highly respected figure in the coaching community, and his name has resurfaced in coaching rumors.

According to Wyshynski, the coaching chatter surrounding Quenneville’s return has intensified in recent weeks, with whispers of him possibly taking over in Detroit. A coaching source recently revealed, “Two weeks ago, I heard Quenneville for Detroit,” suggesting that discussions are happening behind the scenes.

The Stakes for the Red Wings

The Red Wings are currently in the midst of rebuilding under general manager Steve Yzerman, and while Lalonde has shown promise in his first few seasons, the pressure to return to the playoffs is mounting. The Red Wings have been stuck in a rut of mediocrity for years, and many fans and analysts feel that making a coaching change could be the catalyst needed to re-establish Detroit as a contender.

3 goaltenders the Detroit Red Wings Steven Stamkos Linked to Detroit Red Wings Free Agents

Yzerman, known for his measured and calculated approach, has yet to make a midseason coaching change, but with Quenneville available and the Red Wings in need of a spark, a coaching shake-up is not out of the question. If the team continues to underperform, Yzerman could pull the trigger to bring in a more experienced coach who could potentially lead the Red Wings back to the playoffs.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Detroit’s performance. If the Red Wings fail to live up to expectations, don't be surprised if the rumors about Joel Quenneville taking over the bench gain more traction.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
1 COMMENT

  1. So, the message is, “No matter the cost or (lack of) character, as long as we win a cup”. Sad, and embarrasing day, if that ever happens.

