What’s On the Menu at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions Divisional Round

If you’re headed to Ford Field for the Detroit Lions’ Divisional Round game this Saturday, you’re in for more than just great football. Levy, the food and hospitality partner at Ford Field, is offering a lineup of special menu items that bring both flavor and football excitement to the stadium. Whether you’re a fan of classic game day eats or looking for something new, there’s something for everyone at the game this weekend.

Check out the hype video from Jahmyr Gibbs insta

Top Menu Items for Saturday’s Game

All Roads Burger

A standout item this weekend is the All Roads Burger, a juicy double-smashburger that’s packed with Wisconsin Cheddar, tomato, pickles, yellow mustard, celery salt, and purple “Sota” slaw. This burger is available at the Lions Loyal Member Marketplaces in sections 100 and 120, as well as the Tailgate Grills in sections 119, 135, 219, and 235.

Loaded Nachos

For something a little more indulgent, try the We’ve Got More Loaded Nachos. These nachos are topped with cherry smoked pulled pork, green chile queso, shaved cabbage slaw, chipotle Pico de Gallo, BBQ glaze, and cilantro lime crema. You’ll find them at the Streets of Detroit in sections 109, 126, 217, and 244.

The Playmaker

For a hearty option, the Playmaker offers smoked beef short rib, cheddar redskin potato mash, honey dill tri-color carrots, BBQ glaze, and crispy fried onions. This filling dish is available at the BLITZ on Level 2, above the Gate A Atrium near section 100.

Signature Cocktails

Levy is also rolling out four signature cocktails, each inspired by the energy of One Pride. Try:

Bubble Burster – A vodka, peach, pineapple, cranberry, and lemon bubble mix

Go For It – Whiskey, ginger beer, Fred’s Black Syrup, lime wheel, and a blue sugar rim

Roarin’ Fizz – Gin, blue curacao, lemon, simple syrup, club soda, and fee foam

The Electric Blueberries – Tequila, blue curacao, blueberry puree, lemonade, orchid, lemon wheel, and blueberry candy skewer

Local Flavor at Ford Field

In addition to Levy’s signature dishes, you’ll find a variety of local restaurant partners at the game, offering a diverse selection of food:

Lefty’s Cheesesteak serving up their specialty cheesesteak sandwich

Chicken Tinga taquitos from Honcho’s Latin Street Food & Coffee

Loaded Mac & Cheese with your choice of protein from Great Lakes Burger Bar

Lion’s Dog from Ben’s Pretzels – An all-beef dog wrapped in Swiss cheese and pretzel dough

Giant Cookies and Milkshakes from MStreet

Carmel Apple Cheesecakes from For the Love of Cheesecake

Special Offerings for Suite Guests

If you’re watching the game from a suite, expect an extra touch of luxury with a special playoff package, which includes a shrimp tower, steak sliders, and a selection of champagne.

Fast Facts for Saturday's Game

Levy expects the following quantities of food to be served for the Divisional Round game:

15,000 hot dogs

1,000 pounds of pork

900 pounds of shrimp

650 pounds of tenderloin

215 gallons of Little Caesar’s Pizza Sauce

More than 1,300 Levy team members will be working to ensure your game day experience is filled with great food and drink. Whether you’re there to cheer on the Lions or just to enjoy the atmosphere, Ford Field’s food offerings are sure to make your Saturday even more enjoyable. Make sure to come hungry and ready for the game!

Photo Credit: Levy and Detroit Lions